Police Arraign Lagos Spare Parts Dealer, Bebex For Assault

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday, arraigned a businessman, Ebube Eddy popularly known as Bebex on three counts of conduct likely to cause breach of peace, indecent assault and assault.

Eddy, aged 37, was arraigned alongside one Ali Musa, aged 27, before Magistrate Olufunmilayo Odubayo of the Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba.

The police prosecutor, C. Olagbayi told the court that the charge sheet was signed by DSP Abimbola Williams and urged that it be read to the defendants.

Count 1 said that Eddy and Musa on the 20th of April, 2023 at about 20:00 at Mercedes Benz Line, Ladipo Market, Mushin, Lagos did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit: conduct likely to cause breach of peace and assault and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Count 2 said that Eddy on the same date time and place did conduct yourself in a manner to cause breach of peace by making moves to indecently assault one Omolara James aged 26 by wanting to touch her breast and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Count 3 said that Musa on the same date, time and place did assault one Omolara James by slapping her on her face thereby and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 170 and punishable under Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After the counts were read to the defendants, they both pleaded not guilty. Their counsel subsequently asked that they be granted bail as it was within their constitutional rights.

Magistrate Odubayo granted both defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two reliable sureties who must be within the courts jurisdiction and have about 15 years working experience with the Lagos State Government.

Both defendants must also submit to the court evidence of payment of tax till date, LASRRA identification and the court must certify that they meet the bail conditions before they can be released.

The case was then adjourned to May 15th for further hearing.

When Channels TV’s Judiciary correspondent, Shola Soyele contacted the police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, he confirmed that the defendants were unable to meet the bail conditions and have been remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service, Kirikiri, Lagos.