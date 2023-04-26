Sudan: FG Procures 40 Buses At $1.2m, Prioritises Women, Children

The Federal Government has said that it is procuring 40 buses for the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in war-torn Sudan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed this on Wednesday, said these buses are expected to cost the government $1.2 million.

At a media briefing after the Federal Executive Council Meeting, Onyeama stated that the government will evacuate citizens in days amid the 72-hour ceasefire in Sudan.

According to him, the government has concluded talks with the Sudanese government and they are on same page.

He said during the evacuation, priority will not be accorded any diplomat, adding that the government will also prioritise women and children.

Affirming that no Nigerian life has been lost so far, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada stated that the first batch of Nigerians are being conveyed as of the time of filing this report, noting that citizens will be conveyed via buses through Egypt and consequently airlifted.

He also added that some Nigerians had already been transported to Saudi Arabia for airlifting.

The comments by the two ministers come a few hours after the first batch of buses for the evacuation of Nigerian students from Sudan arrived at the pickup points.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on Wednesday that the buses arrived on Tuesday night with more buses expected to arrive on Wednesday with help from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan.