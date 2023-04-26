Three Police Officers Dismissed, Five Demoted

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed three Assistant Superintendents of Police and demoted five others.

The Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand to an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent of Police, four Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and 12 Assistant Superintendents.

This was disclosed in a statement by the commission’s spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, on Wednesday.

He said these were high points of the 20th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held on Wednesday at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Abuja and presided over by the commission’s Chairman and former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase.

The Commission also approved punishment of six Officers, one Superintendent and five Assistant Superintendents, with the Plenary also approving the promotion of 109 senior staff of the Commission.

“Dr. Arase said they must reciprocate this gesture by putting in more efforts in the service of the Commission. He assured that promotion of staff will be a priority during his tenure of Office but noted that the Staff must be ready to improve themselves and be prepared for the challenges ahead.

“The Chairman also called on the Police to ensure that they work within the established laws guiding their operations. He assured them that henceforth disciplinary matters will be handled with dispatch so that Officers who are found wanting will serve their punishments while those who are exonerated are cleared to continue with their career progression without hinderance.

“The Commission Chairman thanked Members of the Commission for their commitment and dedication to the assignment at hand and assured them that he will carry everyone along in the tasking assignment of rebuilding both the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement added.