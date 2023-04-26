Tinubu To Commission Flyover, Court Complex In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has undertaken the inspection of some projects in the state ahead of the planned inauguration next week.

The two projects on the priority list of the Governor are the 12th flyover bridge and the new magistrate court complex.

Wike, who went out for the inspection just after returning from a foreign trip, said both projects will be commissioned by the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu on May 3rd and 4th.

The flyover is located at the popular Rumuokwuta and Rumuola junctions in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area while the Magistrate Court Complex is located at the Moscow Road in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.