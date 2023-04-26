Tinubu To Enhance Use Of Railways, Expedite Completion Of Ongoing Projects – Media Team

A major focus of the coming administration to be headed by President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, will be to expedite the completion of ongoing projects left by the Buhari government, within the next few years.

This is according to a series of tweets put out by the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Media Centre on Wednesday.

According to the social media statement, the media team said the incoming government led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is quite aware of the rail system revolution kickstarted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Adamu Hold Closed-Door Meeting At Defence House

Adding that this initiative is of more pressing importance as Tinubu’s administration is promising to fast track the completion of ongoing projects within the next few years.

According to the brief communique, Asiwaju’s administration promises to enhance the use of the nation’s railways as a cost- effective and safe way to reduce the strain on the roads and expressways resulting from the haulage of commercial goods by heavy vehicles travelling long distances.

“The Lagos – Kano; Benin – Abakaliki; Port Harcourt – Maiduguiri; Lagos – Calabar; and Kano – Maradi will be given special attention as his administration hopes to get them completed as soon as possible.

“Having been instrumental to the Lagos rail success story, Asiwaju understands that railways are less expensive in shipment of large quantities of goods from one location to another part of the country.

“State Governments will be encouraged to build metro systems in their capital cities. These metros will link up with existing national rail lines and revolutionise urban transport in Nigeria.

“This will further boost commerce and contribute significantly to national GDP growth as envisioned in the Renewed Hope policy plan,” the statement partly read.

The incoming government led by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is quite aware of the rail system revolution kickstarted by President Muhammadu Buhari. #TinubuOurPresident#RoadToVilla pic.twitter.com/K9Mb67qTv9 — Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Media Centre (@ABATMediaCentre) April 25, 2023 Advertisement

Not ill

The former Lagos State Governor who was declared winner of the recently concluded presidential election has also been reacting to speculations suggesting that he was seriously ill.

Upon his return to Nigeria from France on Monday, the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu said he is hale and hearty, adding that he is prepared for his inauguration on May 29.

The APC flagbearer and winner of the 2023 presidential polls said he is still consulting with those that will be part of his government.

“You don’t govern alone; you govern with people. You consult, assemble, and then hit the ground running,” he stated.

Tinubu returned with his wife, Senator Oluremi; and they were received by the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; amongst many other high-ranking members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).