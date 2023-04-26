You Can Now Log Into Same WhatsApp Account On Multiple Phones – Zuckerberg

WhatsApp users can now access their individual accounts on as many as four phones, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday.

Meta is the parent company of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

“Starting today, you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones,” Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

Since its launch in 2009 as a smartphone messaging app, WhatsApp has amassed more than two billion users around the world and been acquired by Facebook.

In 2021, the platform introduced a feature would allow for the service to be used on multiple “non-phone” devices, such as computers, without needing to connect to the smartphone app.

It also made assurances that WhatsApp’s security measures would still work under the new system.

“Each companion device will connect to your WhatsApp independently while maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption that people who use WhatsApp have come to expect.”