10 Killed In Plateau Tanker Explosion

Ten yet-to-be identified persons were burnt beyond recognition at Bauchi road junction in Jos, the Plateau State capital when a petroleum tanker conveying premium motor spirit lost control, crashed and burst into flames.

The Plateau State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that a team of detectives were deployed to the scene of the accident to determined the level of damages.

Upon arrival at the scene, the lifeless bodies of the victims were evacuated and deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital while rescue operation was carried out.

The explosion affected three vehicles and two tricycles.

The scene of the incident is a major traffic intersection that links the route to the North East region of the country.