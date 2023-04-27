5th PEBEC Awards: Gombe Crowned Best State In Ease Of Doing Business

Gombe has been crowned the best state in ease of doing business in Nigeria, being the state with the highest score based on empirical data from micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the 2021 and 2023 sub-national ease of doing business ranking conducted by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC.

The award was presented to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo during the 5th PEBEC awards held at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

PEBEC also honoured some ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as private sector stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the ease of doing business interventions.

Recall that when PEBEC released the second edition of the Subnational Ease of Doing Business Report for 2023, Gombe State won the highest points, leading the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

This is the second time Gombe is clinching the first position, having emerged the overall best last year when PEBEC released the 2021 Ease of Doing Business report.

According to the PEBEC report, Gombe scored 7.15 to emerge as the state providing the friendliest environment for business.

In arriving at its ranking, PEBEC looked at six indicators, namely Infrastructure; Secure and Stable Environment; Transparency and Accessibility of Information; Regulatory Environment; Skills and Labour and Economic Opportunity. Gombe State excelled in all the parameters.

Receiving the award, the highly elated Governor Inuwa Yahaya, expressed satisfaction that the reforms being carried out by his administration have been recognised and appreciated, assuring that it will spur him to do more for the people to feel the impact of what his government doing in terms of providing enabling environment for investors.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, he said, the recognition attested to the huge economic and industrial revolution taking place in Gombe State, citing as examples, the establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park Dadinkowa, provision of infrastructure and other social amenities, prevailing peaceful atmosphere among others.

He noted that retaining the number one spot in the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria is asymptomatic of purposeful leadership and political dynamism of the APC led government in the State.

Governor Inuwa said, building of a business friendly environment capable of attracting investment has been at the heart of his reform agenda, observing that with an enterprising workforce, vibrant market, robust infrastructure, peaceful atmosphere and favorable regulatory environment, Gombe has all that is needed for MSMEs to thrive and succeed.

The Gombe State delegation at the awards ceremony, which was led by the Deputy Governor, included the Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Malam Muhammad Gambo Magaji and his Trade, Investment and Tourism counterpart, Nasiru Muhammad Aliyu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget Planning and Development Partner Coordination, Dr. Ishiyaku Mohammed, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance, Jalo Ibrahim Ali, Accountant- General, Dr. Aminu Yuguda, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Kasimu Abdullahi, Permanent Secretary, office of the Deputy Governor, Bala M. Kaltungo, Technical Assistant to the Governor, Ahmed Hussaini, Gombe PEBEC Desk Officer, Babaji Musa among others.