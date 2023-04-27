Court Grants Process To Compel Kano AG To Prosecute Doguwa

The Kano State High Court has granted an ex-parte motion seeking leave to commence an Order of Mandamus that will compel the state’s Attorney General, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, to file murder charges against the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

The move followed allegations of Doguwa masterminding the alleged killing and burning of properties at Tudunwada Local Government Area during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Retired Chief Magistrate in the state, Muntari Garba Dandago, sought the permission of the state high court to apply for an order of mandamus seeking to compel the Kano State Attorney General to immediately file a charge against Doguwa and other alleged conspirators.

Justice Maryam Sabo ruled that “Leave is hereby granted to the Applicant to apply for the issuance of an order of mandamus against the respondent, that is Attorney General of Kano State, compelling him to exercise his power under section 211 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to immediately file a charge against Doguwa and his conspirators.”

Reacting to the development, the Kano State Attorney General, Musa Abdullahi Lawan, said, “We have nothing to hide with the case involving the lawmaker. As soon as the case file is returned to the Ministry, necessary actions would be taken.”

The delay in the progress of the case has led to civil society organizations in the state alleging that the state government was unwilling to file charges against the federal lawmaker, being a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court adjourned the case to May 12, 2023, for the hearing of the motion on notice.