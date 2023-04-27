LP Crisis: I Have Not Withdrawn Obi’s Petitions From Tribunal – Apapa

Factional leader of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has said that contrary to reports making the rounds, he has not approached the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to withdraw the petition, filed by the party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Apapa’s position on the rather controversial issue was disclosed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party, loyal to him.
In a statement put out by the faction’s Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, to address the matter, Apapa said the publication accusing him of taking such a step against the party is one laced with deliberate falsehood, an “epistle of personal bitterness, ignorance and complete unintelligent outburst.”
On Tuesday, a faction of the embattled chairman of the LP, Julius Abure, raised an alarm that Apapa and his team had gone to the tribunal in Abuja to withdraw Obi’s petition challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.
In reaction, Apapa said Abure has been restrained by the Abuja High Court “over confirmed allegations of forgery of Court seal” and others, saying it is not new that he could engage in “cheap blackmail to gain public sympathy in order to cover up his criminal tracks.”
Apapa challenged Abure to produce a copy of the letter which he or the Secretary signed to seek the withdrawal of the petition at the tribunal, adding that he and his team would not be intimidated by “these wicked lies”.
Below is a full statement as put out by Abayomi Arabambi.
The Unending , Empty,Bitter, Misdirected ill-will from a Thoroughly Demystified , Restrained and. Suspended Former National Chairman Julius ABURE LIES FROM THE PIT OF HELL THAT LP NWC HAS FILLED SUIT TO DISCONTINUED PETER OBI ELECTION PETITION TRIBUNAL CASE
The attention of Labour Party was drawn to the coordinated attacked launched by agents, miscreants and political misfits and questionable characters who was a junior staff of Ever-Ready Transport Service Ltd , a transport company belongings to the Suspended and restrained former National Chairman of Labour party Mr Julius ABURE
Labour Party National Working Committee led by Alh Bashiru Lamidi Apapa wouldn’t have dignified this false publication lace with deliberately falsehood or considered it necessary to react to such an epistle of personal bitterness ,ignorance and complete
unintelligent outburst, but for the benefit of the few in the public who may innocently be mis informed by this ethically rusty and morally depraved social misfit and miscreants
ABURE for the records has been restrained by the FCT high court over confirmed allegations of forgery of court seal, Forgery of signature and stamp of commissioners for OATH , Forgery and production of Treasury Single Account (TSA) and criminal conspiracies thus it’s not new to us that he can further engages himself in a very cheap blackmail to gain public sympathy in other to cover up his criminal track
We challenge him to at least produce a copy of the letter of engagement signed by the Acting National Chairman and Acting National Secretary to the lawyer that filled the suit and also a copy of the process filled to discontinue the petition that our Presidential candidate filled before the tribunal
Let it be known that we will not be intimidated by this wicked lies but we are quick to point out that it is a well orchestrated plans by the corrupt Abure to incite violence and chaos in order to make Nigeria ungovernable.
We also want to make it clear that Labour Party will not engage in verbal war with those pedestrian political misfits and despots since it’s obvious ABURE is acting under the influence of his mental health condition. Honestly we are very empathetic when it comes to mental health conditions especially when it’s a known fact that he is Bi-Polar a disorder associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic high which is self inflicted since his outster by the FCT high court
Sadly and unfortunately this condition is used by those political pawn and puppets to manipulate him for political gain.
The essence of this blackmail by Julius Abure is to cover up his crimes with that of his co travelers and to deceive the public especially the obedient members to engage themselves in a conduct likely to breach of peace and make Nigeria ungovernable . Abure and his gang are bunch of saboteurs , economic bucanneers deadly predators . Their final destinations is to cause economic and political instability in Nigeria so that Nigeria can go to war. Nigerians should expect more of such satanic blackmail as a diversionary tactics from the ongoing case of manifest forgery, perjury and criminal conspiracies . From on the 10th day of may 2023, Abure transport company EVER READY TRANSPORT services will be used to ferry mercenaries into Abuja to cause mayhem and disrupt the peace of our country . Thus the Inspector General of police and the Director General of DSS should watch the movement of the transport company of Abure located at UTAKO in Abuja .
The crisis in Labour Party was orchestrated by PDP through Abure and this explain why Labour Party and peter OBI only challenged the election results of APC and ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU leaving ATIKU ABUBAKAR AND PDP out of the petition knowing fully well that ATIKU is also challenging the results credited to him by INEC and we in Lp is aligning our petition with same result. Abure only succeeded in deceiving Peter OBI to drop ATIKU and PDP because of the unholy alliance he ABURE corruptly engages himself in.
Nigerians can not be taken for granted because the result declares by INEC to APC, PDP AND LP were from the same election and process . Thus it’s irresponsible for Abure to filled petitions against APC alone leaving PDP out
Lastly Labour party stand by our PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE MR PETER OBI mission to reclaimed the mandate freely giving to him and our party during the February 25th 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election
Signed:
Dr Arabambi Abayomi
National Publicity Secretary
26th April 2023