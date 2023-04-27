Malami Dismisses $2.4bn Crude Oil Sale Loss Claims

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami says the allegation of loss of over 2.4 billion dollars from illegal sale of 40 million barrels of crude oil is baseless.

He stated this on Thursday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee which is investigating the matter.

According to Malami, after investigating the allegation, it was observed that the origin of the crude allegedly lost in China was unknown, this was communicated to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The AGF also informed the lawmakers that details of whistle blowers as requested by the committee cannot be disclosed at a public hearing because it breached confidentiality and indeed the whistle blower policy.

With regard to details of accounts into which recovered monies were paid, he said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintained these accounts which are operated by the Ministry of Finance, maintained in the apex bank and that the AGF is not a signatory.