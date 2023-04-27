Overconfidence Cost Opposition 2023 Presidential Election — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday asserted that while the All Progressives Congress (APC) worked hard to retain power in the 2023 elections, the combined opposition was a victim of overconfidence.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari spoke at the State House when he received the Progressives Governors’ Forum led by the Chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

“They were already telling their foreign backers that they would defeat the APC. Our Party blended confidence with caution, we worked hard and won. Now, their over confidence is creating more problems for the opposition than anyone else. They are finding it hard to convince those who supported them from outside why they are unable to beat us.

“A combination of over confidence, complacency and bad tactical moves made them lose, plain and clear. This has created more problems in their camp. Why did they fail to remove us?” the President was quoted to have said.

In response to an issue raised by Bagudu, Buhari said, “An important reason I congratulate Asiwaju on winning is because the opposition got support and false hope from outside and went on to create the impression that they will win, that they will defeat us.”

“How more wrong could anyone be?” he asked.

The President charged the Progressive Governors to stick together and openly address issues among themselves.

“Try and keep solving problems. Be courageous to discuss them openly between yourselves. This is the best way to survive politically in Nigeria,” said the President, urging that “you (Governors) have a program to meet regularly and to discuss issues and how to maintain the Party nationwide.”

The Governors in attendance in addition to Kebbi were from Plateau, Imo, Kwara, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kogi, Lagos, Cross Rivers , Jigawa, Katsina, Ogun and Nasarawa States.

The Deputy Governors of Kano, Gombe, Borno and Ebonyi were in attendance, as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.