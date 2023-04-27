Remarkable Progress Made In Fight Against Insurgency — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that the fight against insecurity in his eight years in office was challenging but said the situation has improved greatly.

Buhari said this during the official unveiling of the national and regimental colours of the new and operationalised units of the Nigerian Army at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Thursday.

“Since the inception of this administration in 2015, the nation’s security situation was greatly challenged by activities of violence and non-state actors.

“Today, I’m pleased to specifically note that the situation has tremendously improved and I wish to also highlight that we have made remarkable progress in the fight against insurgents, militants, oil bunkers, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the country.

“The Nigerian Army that we celebrate today would not have been able to discharge its responsibilities,” Buhari said.

“The fighting power of our army was at a low rate as of May 2015. However, seven years later, its fighting power has increased significantly making it fourth in ranking among African militaries as against seventh in 2015.”

He noted that government interventions in the yearly budget allocation to the Army between 2020 and 2022 have been able to procure utilities and resources for the fight against insurgency.

Deserving units who have played vital roles in securing the country were decorated at the event.

The President thanked the Chief of Army Staff and also commended Nigerians for perseverance, adding that the country will continue to rely on support from all segments of the Nigerian society in ensuring the maintenance of peace and security of the nation.

Some other dignitaries that attended the event include former President, Goodluck Jonathan; former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.