Sudan Conflict: Nine Things We Know About The Situation Of Stranded Nigerians

The crisis in Sudan is far from over, even though there currently is a cease fire.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the United States was working with Sudan’s warring generals to extend an expiring, shaky ceasefire that he helped broker.

Blinken said he expected to say more “in the coming hours” on the situation in Sudan, where the army has renewed air strikes on rival paramilitaries in the capital Khartoum even before the truce expires at midnight (2200 GMT).

This return to hostilities remains a very big concerns for foreign citizens and their nations, as there is no telling how far the warring generals will go to take control of the country.

The Nigerian authorities have been giving updates as regards the plight of Nigerians trapped within Sudan and here are nine things we currently know about the situation.

1. Around 5,000 Nigerians could be looking for evacuation

Authorities on Monday said there is a likelihood that a total of around 5,000 Nigerian nationals could be looking for evacuation.

2. FG has plans to evacuate at least 3500 students

A top government official says that at least 3500 students, will be evacuated from Sudan by convoy to Egypt.

3. Admissions already provided back in Nigeria

For students who will like to continue their studies back in Nigeria, universities have already reached out to the government and are waiting to admit them.

4. Air Peace Willing To Evacuate Stranded Nigerians

While the government continues to work round the clock to evacuate the students, Air Peace has affirmed it is willing to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge as fierce fighting continues to rage in Khartoum.

The Chairman of Nigeria’s largest domestic airline, Allen Onyema, said he is compelled to help because Nigeria cannot afford to lose her citizens in that country, adding that it would be his own commitment to making sure that the stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country are safe.

He said that everything must not be left to the government alone, especially as the situation calls for urgency and immediate action.

5. Some transporters demanding to be paid before evacuating students

NIDCOM chairperson, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said on Friday that some transporters bringing the stranded Nigerians from Sudan, are demanding payment before evacuating more people.

6. No Nigerian killed

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, on Wednesday, said no Nigerian life has been lost so far in the crisis engulfing Sudan and as of Friday, there was no record of any fatalities recorded.

7. 40 Buses were purchased at $1.2m for evacuation

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Wednesday, said 40 buses have been acquired for the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in war-torn country.

The buses are expected to cost the government $1.2 million.

8. Buses already headed to Egypt

Some of the buses have already left Sudan and are headed to Egypt from where they can now be airlifted. Authorities say 13 buses have departed from two universities in Khartoum, carrying Nigerian students to the Aswan border in Egypt.

9. Evacuees expected to arrive in Nigeria on Friday

According to the NIDCOM boss, barring any last minutes changes, the first set of Nigerian evacuees from Sudan are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Friday.

With deaths now well over 400 and hundreds injured, Sudan’s crisis is deepening and fears are heightened especially as regards the fate of many Nigerians trapped in the country.

The incarnate desires of two rival generals, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the large and heavily armed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have set the nation on fire, in a conflict that threatens to engulf all who are involved.

Both the capital Khartoum and other cities across Sudan have experienced great violence with deafening explosions, air strikes, artillery fire, and intense gunfire, especially in densely packed neighbourhoods.

Their jostle for power seems to know no holds barred. Each general has accused the other of starting the fight, and both have made claims they control key sites, which could not be independently verified.