US ‘Actively Working’ To Extend Sudan Ceasefire, Says Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the United States was working with Sudan’s warring generals to extend an expiring, shaky ceasefire that he helped broker.

Blinken said he expected to say more “in the coming hours” on the situation in Sudan, where the army has renewed air strikes on rival paramilitaries in the capital Khartoum even before the truce expires at midnight (2200 GMT).

“We are very actively working to extend the ceasefire,” Blinken told reporters.

“We’ve had a 72-hour ceasefire, which like most ceasefires is imperfect but nonetheless has reduced violence. And that’s obviously created somewhat better conditions for people in Sudan,” he said.

READ ALSO: Renewed Air Strikes Hit Sudan Capital As Truce Enters Final Hours

Blinken said that the United States was also working to establish a more regular route for the departure of foreigners from Sudan.

AFP