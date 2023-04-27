‘You Made Your Mark’, Yul Edochie Pays Tribute To Late Son

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, on Thursday, broke silence on the painful death of his son, Kambi about one month after the 16-year-old passed on.

In a tribute on his verified Facebook page, the actor said his late son made his mark despite that he lived for 16 years.

Narrating the sad occurrence, Edochie said, On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school. You told me your school will be having inter house sports on Friday and I promised you I’ll be there.”

“You were so excited. You told me you won a gold medal in swimming. I congratulated you.

“We joked about your height, then you left for school in your ever cheerful manner. And you never came back home again.

“I can’t question God. My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark,” he wrote.