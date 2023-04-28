Aggrieved Osun PDP Members Want Cancellation Of Congresses

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo has fixed May 2 to rule on an application seeking to set aside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward and local government area (LGA) congresses conducted on April 18 and 19.

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi on Friday heard the application filed by eight members of the party led by Segun Odekunmi against the PDP and its Caretaker Chairman, Akindele Adekunle.

Justice Oyebiyi had earlier restrained the PDP from forging ahead with the conduct of the proposed congresses pending the determination of a suit before the court bordering on the suspension of some party members.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Kehinde Adesiyan, said he had filed an application seeking a reversal of all actions carried out by the PDP in contempt of the earlier court order.

He said the plaintiffs attempted to participate in the congresses but were denied the opportunity due to their earlier suspension from the PDP.

On his part, counsel to the defendants, Hashim Abioye, stated that the suit borders on the internal affairs of the PDP, which the court does not have the jurisdiction to rule on.

He urged the court to throw out the application.

While addressing journalists outside the court, counsel to the plaintiffs, Edmond Biri-Omoni, said contempt proceedings have commenced against the defendants, while the defence counsel, Hashim Abioye, insisted that the court does not have the jurisdiction to entertain the matter