Buhari Flags Off Construction Of Ogoni Centre Of Excellence For Environmental Restoration

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday flagged off the construction of a Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration in Ogoni land, Rivers State.

The President also laid the foundation for the Ogoni Power Project and a 100 bed Specialist Hospital in Wiiyakara, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Buhari, who joined the groundbreaking ceremony virtually, said the projects are in fulfilment of his administration’s pledge to provide succour for years of environmental degradation in Ogoni land.

The projects which are components of the Ogoni cleanup exercise are part of Federal Government’s efforts to turn around socioeconomic life of Ogoni people who have suffered years of environmental pollution.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Buhari, Tinubu In Juma’at Prayers At State House Mosque

Addressing the event virtually, Buhari commended Ogoni people for supporting the cleanup of oil impacted communities which he flagged off in 2016.

He noted that the three projects affirms the commitment of the Federal Government in addressing environmental issues in Ogoni land in line with the United Nations Environment Report on Ogoni land.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, flagged off the projects on behalf of the President just as Ogoni youths promised to provide the needed support to ensure the completion of the three critical projects.

The historic flag off was attended by Ogoni Traditional Rulers, opinion leaders, youths and women.