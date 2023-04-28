PHOTOS: Buhari, Tinubu In Juma’at Prayers At State House Mosque

President Muhammadu Buhari and the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, partook in the Friday Juma’at prayers at the Presidential Mosque in Abuja.

The outgoing and incoming presidents met for the first time in the last one month on Friday as Buhari ushered his successor towards the mosque.

The Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Ustadh Abdul-Wahid Suleiman, led the two Rakaat (units) of prayers.

Also at the prayer were House Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa; and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Others were National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (rtd); and Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, among other senior government officials.

After the prayers, the President elect departed the Presidential villa, without speaking to the media.

Earlier, Buhari also received the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, in company with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the state’s November 11 governorship election, Usman Ododo.

See photos below: