Solksjaer Told Me Maguire ‘Had To Play’ Over Price Tag – Ex-Utd Defender Rojo

Ex-Manchester United defender, Marcos Rojo has taken a swipe at the club’s captain, Harry Maguire and United’s former boss, Ole Gunner Solksjaer for giving the Englishman undue play time because of his price tag.

Maguire was signed from Leicester for a fee believed to be around £80 million, surpassing the £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018, making him the world’s most expensive defender.

However, the 30- year -old has been rife with criticism as well as death threats over his performances and erroneous play that has cost the club in cup competitions.

Rojo didn’t hold back on his criticism of Maguire in an interview with Tyc Sports where he recalled having an argument with Solksjaer over the club captain having a starting spot over him despite a good run of form in the Europa League.

“That year I was very good in England, I was playing in the Europa League. I was hot with the coach,” said an angry Rojo.

“I went to the office. I told him: ‘Either let me go or put me on.’ It was wrong that he didn’t make me play. He told me: ‘They paid him so much and he has to play yes or yes’. And I told him: ‘Son of p… give me if this one is sent every Sunday’ ”

The Argentine expressed relief at a fellow countryman, Lisandro Martinez deposing Maguire for the top centre-back position

“Thank God they took him out and Licha Martínez is playing,” he said.

Rojo scored two goals in 122 appearances in his six years at United and left Old Trafford on a permanent transfer to Boca in February 2021.

Maguire has been a peripheral figure in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI at Old Trafford this season to Raphael Varane and has made only 13 league appearances.