Two Notorious Terrorists Neutralized As Police Foil Kidnapping Of Businessman In Katsina

Two suspected notorious terrorists have been neutralized and their two AK 47 Rifles recovered by the Police in Katsina State.

Nemesis caught up with the suspects when they were on their way to commit their heinous mission of kidnapping a renown businessman in the state, and met their Waterloo.

The incident occurred on Thursday at about noon after credible intelligence was received by the State Police Command’s Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU) who had been tracking and intercepting messages by the notorious gang of kidnappers.

In the course of scanning the scene after a shoot-out between the security operatives and the gunmen, the corpse of one Samaila Shehu, ‘M’, of Tsaunin Kura village in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State was discovered.

Shehu is said to be a suspected notorious terrorist, who was arrested in 2020 in connection with the attack at GSS Malumfashi Staff Quarters, Katsina and was charged to court back then.

Police Spokesman, CSP Gambo Isah in a statement on Friday said, investigations are still ongoing and that a full report will be made afterwards.