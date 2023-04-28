Ugwuanyi Meets Enugu Gov-Elect’s Transition Committee, Promises Smooth Handover

The Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has assured the Governor-elect, Mr Peter Mbah, of his commitment to a smooth transition come May 29.

Ugwuanyi addressed the transition committee of his would-be successor who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu on Thursday, assuring them of his “unalloyed support”.

According to the governor, there is a need for the upcoming administration to leverage his “modest achievements” to build a state that can compete on the national and international levels.

After the visit, the committee went into a meeting with the governor-elect who assured them that he would implement every policy document and actionable plan they come up with for the growth and development of the state.

For the committee Chairman, Ike Chioke, the entirety of the state should rest assured that the governor-elect’s “ambitious” manifesto would be broken down to address the needs of the people.

As May 29 approaches with promise of a smooth handover, residents would want to see a team walks their talk and fulfils its promise of providing water in every household in the next 180 days, among other promises.