We Are Yet To Zone 10th Assembly Leadership Position, Says APC

The All Progressives Party (APC) has said that it is yet to zone the leadership of the 10th National Assembly to any region.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, the party said its attention has been drawn to versions of zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions in circulation in sections of social media.

READ ALSO: NEC Suspends Removal Of Fuel Subsidy

According to the brief communique, the APC said such zoning arrangements did not emanate from the Party and should be disregarded.

“To be clear, the Party has yet to zone positions of leadership of the 10th National Assembly,” the statement stressed.

The party further noted that any decisions made in this regard will be duly communicated via the Party’s official information channels.