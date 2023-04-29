Banditry: Two Killed As 74 Abductees Regain Freedom In Zamfara

No fewer than 74 abducted persons from Wanzamai Village in Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State who were abducted by armed bandits have regained their freedom.

A resident of the troubled village told Channels Television that the bandits released the captives, killing two and keeping several others in captivity.

The victims were reportedly brought to the village in vehicles, and were taken to a private hospital for medical treatment as many of them could not walk properly after their ordeal with the kidnappers.

It was gathered that they were released after the payment of N6 million ransom to their abductors.

READ ALSO: Kidnapped NPC Commissioner Freed After Five Days

On April 7, armed bandits abducted 185 persons from Wanzamai Village in Zamfara State, mostly women and children, and demanded N50 million ransom.

The bandits also asked authorities in the state to withdraw soldiers deployed to the community as part of the conditions for the release of 85 victims.

The state Commissioner for Security, DIG Mamman Tsafe (rtd), insisted that the state government would not withdraw the military personnel deployed to Wanzamai village.

The community leaders of Wanzamai had earlier released the names of the kidnapped residents in a bid to counter the state police command’s claim that only nine persons were abducted in the village.