Insecurity: Benue Communities Seek Military Deployment

Amid incessant attacks, residents of Opaha and Edikwu communities in the Apa Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State have appealed to the Federal Government to intervene and establish a military base in their communities.

According to them, this would enable them to return home, assured they would not be attacked again.

Last Tuesday’s attack by suspected herdsmen left many dead, including two military officers. When the dust settled, 11 corpses were recovered by survivors with eyewitnesses saying two soldiers also lost their lives in a bid to ward off the attackers.

Their remains have been laid in mass graves, while the communities remain ghost towns.

Leaders of the affected areas, including a state lawmaker, Abu Umoru; and the commissioner for finance, who represented Governor Samuel Ortom, met with the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The leaders condoled with the communities, assuring them everything was being done to end the insecurity.

Community leaders said at least 22 persons in three communities under Apa LGA had been killed under two weeks.

Like Apa, the not-too-distant Agatu LGA has suffered several attacks.