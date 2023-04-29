Ex-NNPC GMD Yakubu Sues EFCC, CBN Over Non-Release Of Seized $9.8m

A former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, has sued the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over an alleged refusal to release his $9.8 million after a court judgement acquitted him of fraud charges.

In the originating summons, filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, Yakubu through his counsel, Ahmed Raji, is asking the court to determine whether the EFCC ought to still have in its custody his seized monies after the judgement.

He is praying the court for an order directing the defendants to immediately release the monies to him pending the determination of the EFCC’s appeal.

Alternatively, Yakubu wants an order directing the defendants to immediately transfer the said monies into an account under the control of the Federal High Court’s chief registrar or into an account to be operated by the chief registrar, the EFCC, and him — pending the determination of the appeal.

But the EFCC, in a notice of preliminary objection, prayed the court to dismiss Yakubu’s application.

EFCC counsel Faruk Abdullah said the suit was an abuse of court process, adding that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter, owing to appeals pending before superior courts.

In an affidavit supporting the motion, the EFCC argued that most of Yakubu’s depositions did not reflect the correct position of the case.

The matter has been adjourned to May 18 for hearing.

Operatives of the EFCC raided the property of the former NNPC GMD in Kaduna on February 3, 2017 and recovered the sum of $9.8 million and £74,000 stashed in a fireproof safe.

He was alleged to have omitted the monies from the EFCC asset declaration form given to him to fill in 2015.

He was arraigned before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja on March 16, 2017, on a six-count charge bordering on money laundering and false declaration of assets.

However, in March 2022, the judge discharged and acquitted Yakubu of the charges.