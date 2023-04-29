PHOTOS: Osinbajo Attends 2023 Mo Ibrahim Forum In Kenya

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday attended the opening ceremony of the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the organiser of the annual forum, was established in 2006 with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa. This year’s theme is “Global Africa.”

The forum, tagged The Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), brings together leading voices from across Africa and beyond to discuss germane issues around the progress of the African Continent.

See photos below: