Wike Inaugurates 220-Member Committee For Fubara’s Swearing-In

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is about to inaugurate a committee that will plan the inauguration of the Governor-Elect, Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The 220-member committee will be chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

The membership of the committee which cuts across the 23 Local Government Areas, professions and gender, also includes some members of the opposition political parties like the All Progressives Congress and the Social Democratic Party.

Some of the professionals on the inauguration committee include a former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo.