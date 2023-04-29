Wike Inaugurates 220-Member Committee For Fubara’s Swearing-In

The 220-member committee includes some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

By Joshua Rogers
Updated April 29, 2023
Twitter
L-R: Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor-elect Siminialayi Fubara. Credit: Facebook/Sir Siminalayi Fubara

 

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is about to inaugurate a committee that will plan the inauguration of the Governor-Elect, Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The 220-member committee will be chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo.

A cross section of the Rivers State inauguration committee members. Photo: Joshua Rogers

 

The membership of the committee which cuts across the 23 Local Government Areas, professions and gender, also includes some members of the opposition political parties like the All Progressives Congress and the Social Democratic Party.

READ ALSO: Four Men Sentenced To Death, One To Life Imprisonment For Heinous Crimes

Some of the professionals on the inauguration committee include a former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo.

More Stories