Zulum Hails Army For Reclaiming Borno Communities From Insurgents

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has praised the Nigerian Army for fast-tracking, restoring and enhancing security in communities formerly under the control of Boko Haram insurgents leading to the safe return of inhabitants.

Zulum stated this on Friday at the sendforth dinner organised by the 7 Division in honour of the immediate past GOC and Commander Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai Major General Waidi Shuaibu.

The event was held amid intensified efforts by the state government to relocate internally displaced persons (IDPs) to liberated communities across the state.

The governor said apart from addressing the root causes of insurgency which his administration is piloting, the cordial working relationship with the Nigerian Army has facilitated the gains recorded in his administration’s restoration drive.

Zulum also stated that the restoration of inhabitants to their ancestral homes had not only strengthened their resilience, it has shown that Boko Haram can be defeated.

Shuaibu who has been posted out of the theatre of war after 14 successful months which coincided with the massive surrender of insurgents and the relocation of IDPs to liberated communities by the Borno State Government.

The outgoing GOC who has been deployed to the Army Resource Centre, Abuja recounted his experience commanding Sector One of the Operation Hadin Kai Joint Task Force.

The governor praised a cross section of commanders in the northeast joint operations, emphasising the strategic alliance of his administration with military formations across the state.

He said his administration had taken steps to streamline and regulate activities of the non-governmental organisations to complement gains recorded by the military.

Zulum added that the next four years of his administration would build on the gains recorded in security to achieve medium and long-term development plans already being implemented.