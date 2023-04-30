Bandits Attack Niger Communities, Injure Many, Abduct Others

Bandits have again attacked many communities in the Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State and abducted an unidentified number of people while several others were injured.

The incident occurred at about 2pm on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning where gunmen suddenly attacked the villages of Essan, Koitapi, Wuda, Loitapi among others in the area.

According to reports, the bandits, who operated for several hours without challenge, carted away cattle, motorcycle, cash, destroyed houses in the affected communities rendering them homeless.

READ ALSO: Military Launches Attack On Bandits’ Hideout In Niger, ‘Kills Scores’ In Airstrikes

It was gathered that the armed men started shooting sporadically to scare the villagers. The villagers were said to be helpless due to non-existence of security personnel in the entire affected communities.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command spokesman, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said he would get the details of the incident and revert but he was yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator, Kaffin Koro Axis Concerned Youth, Maikarfi Sabastine, has appealed to Governor Abubakar Bello and security agencies to urgently come to the aide of the affected communities.

It could be recalled that aggrieved youths in the community burnt down the only police station at Kaffin Koro when bandits attacked and killed a Reverend Father sometimes ago. Since the attack, criminals have been carrying out their nefarious activities without intervention by security personnel.