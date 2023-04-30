Buhari Has Served Meritoriously Despite Criticisms – Presidency

Ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s exit from office in a month’s time, the Presidency has insisted that he served meritoriously and in spite of criticisms, he has not left Nigeria the way he met it.

The Presidential Communications Team on Sunday released a 91-page document chronicling the achievements of President Buhari eight years in office in 20 sectors.

According to a statement released by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the document titled, ‘Buhari’s Footprints on the Sands of Time’, will replace the half of information critics of the President had peddled.

The statement added that for those who remain objective, taking a dispassionate look at the Fact Sheet would admit that President Buhari has indeed caused major reforms in the legislative arm, as it highlighted other areas including Executive Orders, Infrastructure – Rail, Roads, Air and Sea Ports, Power, Housing, Water Resources, Ease of Doing Business Reforms, Digital Economy & Digital Identity, Oil and Gas, Solid Minerals, Agriculture, Social Investment and Poverty Alleviation.

Others are Education and Health, Fiscal, Trade, Monetary and Investment Reforms, Support to States, Creative Industry and Sports, Niger Delta, Anti-Corruption and Transparency, Law Enforcement, and Security and Justice Reform, Diplomacy and International Relations, International Appointments held By Nigerians as well as the Coronavirus Response.