‘It Is A Forever Thing,’ Davido Assures Chioma Of Love On 28th Birthday

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has celebrated his wife, Chioma on her 28th birthday, assuring her of his love.

The singer took to his Twitter handle on Sunday to hail his wife, attaching a picture of them both.

“Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi ! God bless you,” he tweeted.

“Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU! ❤️❤️❤️”

Davido met Chioma while studying music at Babcock University.

While together, their relationship came to light after he dedicated a song titled ‘Assurance’ to her in 2018. A year after, the singer announced their engagement.

The pair lost Ifeanyi, their three-year-old son, on October 30, 2022.

Shortly after Ifeanyi’s death, reports later emerged that Davido and Chioma had tied the knot.

In January, Davido and Chioma were spotted getting their names tattooed on each other’s ring fingers.