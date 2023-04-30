Ortom Praises Benue Workers For Their Support, Resilience

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed appreciation to workers in the state for their unalloyed support and resilience over the years.

Governor Ortom in a solidarity message to workers as they mark the 2023 Workers’ Day said in spite of the harsh economic environment, the workers have “remained undaunted and faithful.”

He noted that the last eight years have been challenging but the workers kept the wheel of the state alive.

Ortom stated, “as we celebrate this year’s workers’ day, I sincerely express my solidarity and appreciation for the hardworking men and women of the Benue State civil servants who keep our economy running and our society functioning smoothly.

“The past years have been challenging for all of us and I know that many of you have faced difficult circumstances and uncertainties in your workplaces like payment of salaries and other allowances. The situation has been worsened by insecurity in the state. Yet, you have had to adapt to new working conditions and navigate a rapidly changing economic landscape.

“But through it all, you have persevered and shown incredible resilience. Your dedication and commitment to your jobs and our communities are an inspiration to us all.

“This is my last workers day celebration with you as your Governor. I want you to know that I am committed to supporting you and advocating for your rights and well-being no matter what others may feel or say.

“I am therefore proud to stand with you at all times as we work to build a more just and equitable society, where every worker has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

“So on this workers’ day, I want to say a big thank you. Thank you for your hard work, your dedication, and your unwavering commitment to making our state a better place. You are the backbone of our economy and the heart of our communities, and I am honored to serve as your Governor.”