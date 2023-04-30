Police Arrest Three Suspected IPOB Members In Anambra

Police authorities have arrested three suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, they were arrested on Wednesday by operatives attached to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Aguata who were on a stop-and-search duty at Afor Nnobi road junction around 7:50pm.

He said the suspects refused to stop when the police officers on duty flagged them down, instead, they started shooting sporadically to escape police screening.

The police boss identified the suspects as Chinonso Offor, a native of Enugu State resident in Ekwulọbịa; Hyicent Ugwuike, a native of Nsukka resident in Onitsha and Samuel Sunday Akpan from Akwa-Ibom but resident in Isuochi, Abia State.

“While other gang members escaped the scene, the suspects now in custody, confessed to being members of the outlawed ESN/IPOB groups and mentioned the various camps/criminal hideouts where they operate. Efforts are already on top gear to arrest other fleeing gang members,” the CP said.

Similarly, the Command paraded one 26-year-old youth corps member, Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, serving in the police command.

The corps member was declared wanted by the command on February 20 on allegations of unlawful possession of firearms, money laundering, and defamation of character, fraud and impersonation.

“We also want to use this opportunity to let you know the suspect is in custody. The suspect, Nnamdi Emeh, fled the country to the Benin Republic before he was arrested by ‘INTERPOL’ operatives.

“The suspect also hacked into one Mr Chibuike Martins Ekwueme’s accounts and fraudulently transferred a total sum of N47 million into 14 different accounts owned by him, Nnamdi E. The case is already before the federal high court,” Echeng stated.

He assured that the Command under his watch shall continue to evolve strategies, including improving operational positioning and engaging with the community leaders, youths and other stakeholders for an inclusive community policing.