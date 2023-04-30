Troops Neutralise Three Bandits In Zamfara, Recover Arms 

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have neutralised three terrorists in the Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said troops ambushed bandits in the local government on Sunday morning, adding that following a fire fight, three of the terrorists were neutralised.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Ambassador To Sudan Calls For Patience From Parents, Students

One PKT gun with forty-eight rounds of 7.62mm by 54 ammunition, three AK-47 rifles, three magazines with sixty-three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 3 motorcycles were also recovered from the terrorists.