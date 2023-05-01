10th NASS: Arewa Group Asks APC To Zone Senate Presidency To South

A northern based group, Arewa Concerned Citizens (ACC), has asked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the position of Senate President to the South.

The group also asked the APC to micro-zone the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives to Zamfara State in the North West zone.

According to the group, this would be in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

Speaking at a news conference in Kaduna, the Chairman of Arewa Concerned Citizens, Salis Moriki said since the President Elect and the Vice President-elect are from the South West and North East zones respectively, then, allowing the South to produce the next Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives coming from the North West will reflect equal representation among the six geopolitical zones in the country.

To this end, the group said it has endorsed the member-elect representing Birnin-Magaji/Kaura Federal Constituency in Zamfara, Hon. Aminu Sani-Jaji, as the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives in the 10th National Assembly.

The ACC stated that it arrived at Hon Jaji i due to the fact the next National Assembly and the President-elect needs a Speaker that has capacity, sincere support base and understanding of governance, which Jaji possess.

Above all, the group harps on the need for the incoming government to include youths in governance which Hon Jaji represents.