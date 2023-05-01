AI Won’t Take Away Jobs, Will Create 133m Jobs By 2025 – Chuka Ofili

A techpreneur, Chuka Ofili has said that expansion in Artificial Intelligence (AI) will create approximately 133 million jobs by 2025, allaying fears that AI will take away jobs in the technology space.

Ofili, who spoke on Monday at the 2023 edition of the The Platform, said that up-scaling in technology will be the best way out of the unemployment rate in the country as there is a high global demand for technology skills.

“There is a global demand for technology skills and with the advent of AI. A lot of people think that AI will come and take jobs away and I disagree, at least for another 20 years to maybe who knows.

“By 2025, 97 million jobs would have been created because of technology and 133 million, as an estimate, would be created because of the AI expansion we are seeing today. But what about the other roles we are existing in technology? We have engineering roles, data and AI which is very obvious, people and culture,” Ofili said.

READ ALSO: How Four Nigerians In Boys Quarters Started Andela — Iyin Aboyeji

Further encouraging young Nigerians to key into technology, the Studiopedia founder explained that one does not necessarily have to be technology inclined to create value in the technology space. He added that by creating value, there will continue to be a global demand.

“People who decide that they want to be techpreneurs and entrepreneurs need to go out, figure out the idea, create value and start a company but the technology is not going to run the company, it is people like you and I that will run it. So, you don’t necessarily need to be technology-inclined or be an engineer to work in technology.

“In the technology business, they need to sell, they need product people, they need content production, they need market their businesses. Now, all of these are role in technology that are usually non-technical in nature but they will be a global demand because people like you and I are creating value and because we are creating values to meet the demands of technology out there will always be available jobs,” Ofili said.