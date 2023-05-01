Ex-NBA President Wali Regains Freedom Two Weeks After Abduction

Two weeks after his abduction, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Okey Wali (SAN), has been released.

Okey Wali, the 26th President of the NBA, was abducted in the early hours of April 17, 2023, after his convoy was attacked along East–West Road, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The President of the Nigerian Bar, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), confirmed his release in a press statement on Monday.

Maikyau who said he had spoken with Okey Wali noted that the former NBA President has been reunited with his family and “is in good spirits”.

The NBA President also used the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to live up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians.

“Every life is valuable and must be treated with honour and dignity. There must be a deliberate and appropriate investment in the improvement of the welfare of all security agencies, particularly the police, and adequately equipping them to function effectively and efficiently. Otherwise, it will be hypocritical, if not fraudulent, to expect any meaningful result from the Nigerian Police in its constitutional duty of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians,” he said.

This is the second time Mr Wali will be kidnapped. He was first abducted in Port Harcourt, Rivers State by gunmen on Oct 11, 2014, after his tenure as NBA chief. He was released 13 days later on Oct 24, 2014.

Wali, an indigene of Rivers State, was elected the NBA President in 2012 and served in that capacity until July 2014.

Find below the full statement of the NBA President: