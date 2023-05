To mark the 2023 Workers’ Day, Lagos-based church, Covenant Nation organised The Platform Nigeria with the theme, ‘Innovating Our Way Into The Future’.

The convener of the programme held at the church’s premises in the Iganmu area of Lagos State, Poju Oyemade, said the summit and the theme spoke to the core of Nigeria as a nation.

The programme with speakers from diverse fields was aimed to shape minds, promote talents and push progressive frontiers for Entrepreneurs and Intrapreneurs.