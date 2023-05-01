PHOTOS: Workers Attend May Day Rally In Abuja

As workers around the world celebrated May Day, Nigerian workers converged Monday on Eagle Square in Abuja for a rally.

The event was spearheaded by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

Alongside workers from a range of sectors, past and present leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) as well as those of other affiliate unions were also present.

Below are some photos from the event: