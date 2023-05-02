Benue Gov-Elect’s Team Raises Alarm Over Release Of Handover Reports

The transition committee of the Benue State Governor-elect, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has raised the alarm over an alleged delay in the release of handover reports by the Samuel Ortom-led state government.

The committee, in a statement signed by Chief Mike Iordye (Chairman), and Dan Ashiekaa (Secretary) on Tuesday, recalled that the Benue State Government had constituted a transition committee on March 22, 2023.

It added that the government’s committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG. Prof. Tony Ijohor (SAN), with all members of the State Executive Council as members and the Director of the ExCo, Mr. Bartholomew Aondoaver Ageraga, as Secretary.

“Incidentally, at our joint meeting with the outgoing administration’s team on the 27th April, 2023, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) informed us of the inability to get the reports ready but that he will arrange for MDAs to brief us in one week’s time on his return from his trip abroad,” Alia’s committee stated.

“This lackadaisical attention to a serious matter like this calls for concern, as this information is necessary to enable our smooth takeoff on the 29th May, 2023.”

It went on to enumerate its demands, which included comprehensive handover notes covering the period of the outgoing administration (2015-2023) for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the debt profile and the state of finances of the state.

