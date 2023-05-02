Benue Gov-Elect’s Team Raises Alarm Over Release Of Handover Reports

The transition committee of the Benue State Governor-elect, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has raised the alarm over an alleged delay in the release of handover reports by the Samuel Ortom-led state government.
The committee, in a statement signed by Chief Mike Iordye (Chairman), and Dan Ashiekaa (Secretary) on Tuesday, recalled that the Benue State Government had constituted a transition committee on March 22, 2023.
It added that the government’s committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG. Prof. Tony Ijohor (SAN), with all members of the State Executive Council as members and the Director of the ExCo, Mr. Bartholomew Aondoaver Ageraga, as Secretary.
“Incidentally, at our joint meeting with the outgoing administration’s team on the 27th April, 2023, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) informed us of the inability to get the reports ready but that he will arrange for MDAs to brief us in one week’s time on his return from his trip abroad,” Alia’s committee stated.
“This lackadaisical attention to a serious matter like this calls for concern, as this information is necessary to enable our smooth takeoff on the 29th May, 2023.”
It went on to enumerate its demands, which included comprehensive handover notes covering the period of the outgoing administration (2015-2023) for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the debt profile and the state of finances of the state.
See the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE BY INCOMING GOVERNMENT’S TRANSITION COMMITTEE ON DELAY IN SUBMISSION OF HANDOVER REPORTS
The general public will recall that the Benue State Government had on the 22nd March, 2023 constituted a Transition Committee that is to prepare for handover to the incoming administration on 29th May 2023. The Transition Committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG. Prof. Tony Ijohor (SAN), with all members of the State Executive Council as members and the Director of the ExCo, Mr. Bartholomew Aondoaver Ageraga, as Secretary.
This Committee was to complete their assignment within three (3) weeks, which means the report should have been ready by 15th April, 2023.
Incidentally, at our joint meeting with the outgoing administration’s team on the 27th April, 2023, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) informed us of the inability to get the reports ready but that he will arrange for MDAs to brief us in one week’s time on his return from his trip abroad. This lackadaisical attention to a serious matter like this calls for concern, as this information is necessary to enable our smooth takeoff on the 29th May, 2023.
We therefore, urgently demand the release of the following from the outgoing administration:
✓Comprehensive Handover Notes covering the period of the outgoing administration i.e. 2015 – 2023 for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the Debt Profile and the state of finances of the State.
✓Organize an inspection tour of all ongoing projects.
✓Any ongoing negotiations that are not yet frozen as contract.
✓Updated Employee List for State & Local Governments and payroll for the month of November 2022.
✓Comprehensive list of IDPs and their respective camps.
✓Pension Payroll for the month of February 2020 for the State pensioners and that of the local governments.
✓Any other vital information that may be of use to the incoming administration.
Thank you.
Chief Mike IORDYE, mni
Chairman
Dan ASHIEKAA, FCA
Secretary