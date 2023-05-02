Ekweremadu: Temper Justice With Mercy, Reps Appeal To UK Govt

Ahead of the sentencing of Senator Ike Ekweremadu in the United Kingdom on May 5, the House of Representatives has appealed to the UK government to temper justice with mercy.

A member of the House, Toby Okechukwu, who moved the motion, based his position on the long standing history and cordial ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The lawmaker also drew attention to what he described as Ekweremadu’s contributions to the Commonwealth of Nations and his innocent intention to save the life of his sick daughter, Sonia.

He said there should be back channels for diplomatic interventions.

With a broken voice and close to tears, Okechukwu insisted that former Deputy Senate President has come to the aid of many Nigerians in the past.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila spoke to the crown and pleaded for clemency for Ekweremadu, describing him as a good man with no prior convictions.

He asked the UK court to take into consideration the history of rightful living of Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

He also asked that consideration for their daughter be made, who is sick and would likely be away from her parents under whose care she is.

Back in March, Ekweremadu, his wife; and their doctor, Obinna Obeta were convicted for organ trafficking in the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act.

Ekweremadu, 60; his wife, Beatrice, 56; and Dr Obinna Obeta, 51, were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.