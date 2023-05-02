It’s Doubtful Salaries Will Be Paid Beyond June, Says Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has stated that government will have a hard time paying the salaries of workers beyond the month of June without taking certain extreme measures.

Obaseki said this during his 2023 May Day celebration address held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, in Benin City.

“It would be a miracle for the Federal Government and state governments to pay salaries beyond June this year without resorting to massively printing money or removing fuel subsidies, he said.

“Either of these decisions will bring more hardship and pain to Nigerians, particularly workers.’

“We must all make sure that the burden and pain of these measures, which must be taken, are not carried by workers alone. Workers must now rise and ensure that they champion any discussion on subsidy removal.

Governor Obaseki was adamant his government would focus on improving the welfare of workers and better the livelihoods of the Edo people but maintained for this to happen their policy approach must be dynamic.

“You must shift from the tradition of reacting when these policies have been made but insist that you take charge and ensure full transparency and disclosure. If we are all undertaking a reform, then the benefits and pains that will come out of the reforms must be mutually shared by all Nigerians, not just the downtrodden.”

“As your governor, I will ensure that workers are fairly treated so that your take-home pay can really take you home. Our government has kept faith with prompt and regular payment of staff salaries and retirees’ benefits in the state in the last six years.”