NLC Orders Imo Workers To ‘Withdraw Services’

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for workers in Imo State to withdraw their services, while raising the alarm over what it called “anti-workers practices”.

According to a circular Tuesday by the NLC General Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, the directive is based on the resolutions of a joint emergency meeting of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC).

Without providing details, the circular noted that “the unfortunate May Day development in Imo state” was discussed at the meeting.

READ ALSO: It’s Doubtful Salaries Will Be Paid Beyond June, Says Obaseki

“Consequently, all affiliates are kindly requested to issue the necessary directives to their state Council in Imo state to embark on a comprehensive withdrawal of their services in the state by Midnight today in compliance with the Joint CWC decision,” the document read.

“Do remain assured of the vigilance and determination of the Leadership of the Congress to creatively engage all forms of anti-workers practices all over the nation.”

The NLC added that the participation of the affiliates was central to achieving their collective objectives.

See the circular below: