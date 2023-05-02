Southern Kaduna Community Says 518 Indigenes Killed In Five Years

The Atyap Community Development Association in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State has said that no fewer than 518 people have been killed by armed herdsmen in various attacks on communities in the local government in the past five years.

The community also accused the military personnel deployed to the area of bias and not doing enough to stop the incessant attacks that have displaced about 20 communities and thousands of residents.

Addressing a press conference at Samaru Kataf in Zangon Kataf, National President of the Association, Samuel Achi, vowed that the persistent attacks and unwarranted killings in Atyap land would be resisted.

He also demanded the immediate removal of the sector Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Brigadier, General Timothy Opurum, whom he accused of being bias and distorting the real facts about the killings.

A former Minister of Environment, Launrencia Mallam and a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Danladi Kwasu, both indigenes of Atyap community, believed that the attacks are surmountable if there is sincerity and determination on the part of the government and security agencies.

While the people of Atyap community have vowed to resist any further attack on their land by suspected militia herders, they are calling on the incoming administration in Kaduna State to ensure inclusive governance and improve security and development in Atyap land and many other areas ravaged by killings in the state.