VIDEO: Media Experts Discuss Press Freedom In Nigeria

In commemoration of World Press Freedom Day 2023 on Wednesday, a cross section of media practitioners shared their perspectives on the realities of press freedom in Nigeria.

The media experts who appeared on the special edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today included the Deputy Director, Journalism, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, Busola Ajibola; and Director, Public Affairs, National Broadcasting Commission, Susan Obi.

Others were the President, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Chris Isiguzo; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian Newspaper, Martins Oloja; and Chief Politics Correspondent, The Africa Report, Eniola Akinkuotu

The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect.

It is also observed to uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and marking the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration, a statement of free press principles put together by African newspaper journalists in Windhoek in 1991.