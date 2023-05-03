Malami Faces N1bn Lawsuit Over Alleged Abuse Of Office

The Federal High Court Abuja has approved the hearing of a suit accusing the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) of abusing his office.

The suit is equally seeking an order to compel the AGF to pay N1 billion as damages to an international businessman and property developer, Cecil Osakwe.

The plaintiff told the court that the AGF, using his office, arm-twisted him to give out two units of three-bedroom flats in one of his properties situated in Mekong Close, Maitama, Abuja to a civil servant, Asabe Waziri.

READ ALSO: Buhari To Attend King Charles’ Coronation In London