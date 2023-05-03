Russia’s Ex-Leader Medvedev Calls For ‘Elimination’ Of Zelensky

Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday called for the “physical elimination” of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

Russia said Wednesday it had shot down two drones aimed at President Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin residence in what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” assassination attempt.

Despite the claims, Kyiv said it had “nothing to do” with the alleged attack, suggesting it was “staged” by Moscow, while the US said the report should be taken with a “shaker of salt”.

“After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal,” said Medvedev, who has been increasingly hawkish since Moscow’s Ukraine offensive.