Sudan: 350 Nigerian Evacuees Set To Be Airlifted From Egypt — NIDCOM

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said that 350 stranded Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Sudan have arrived at the Aswan Airport in Egypt for airlifting to Nigeria.

According to a statement by NIDCOM on Wednesday, they will be airlifted by NAF C130 and Air Peace.

It stated that 80 passengers will board the C130 while Air Peace will airlift 274 passengers.

The checking in of the evacuees has commenced following normal airport protocols and they are expected to land in Nigeria at approximately six hours from the time of departure, according to the Commission.

The parents of the stranded Nigerians are expected to receive them at Abuja airport alongside some government officials.