10th NASS: Niger Delta Group Wants Speaker Zoned To South-East

As consultations within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the planned zoning of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly continues, a group, the Niger Delta Rights Advocates, has called for the zoning of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the South-East geopolitical zone.

The group, at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said the APC must get it right by sourcing for a nationalist in the South-East for the position.

The National Coordinator of the group, Bright Ngolo explained that zoning the Speaker to the South-East would bring about fairness and a sense of belonging.

“Our interest is project Nigeria with priority for setting a legislative framework that will banish poverty in our region by reducing gas flaring, crude oil stealing, increasing entrepreneurship by deliberately encouraging artisanal refiners, licensing more modular refineries and promoting a green environment in the interest of our unborn generations as Niger Delta people,” he said.

The group noted that while it is not out of place to lobby for the position of the Speaker of the lower chamber, merit and competence should be placed above religious and ethnic consideration.

It, therefore, called on members-elect and the ruling APC to jettison ethnic sentiments and elect a member who can match the leadership needs of the country.